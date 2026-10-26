KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 2,872 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for 765 kV transmission lines. The company said the orders include the largest ever for its India transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

KEC International’s Rs 2,872 crore PGCIL orders: Project details

The orders are turnkey contracts in KEC’s T&D business. They cover the design, supply and installation of the 765 kV lines. The company did not give a breakdown of the individual orders in its release. In its filing, KEC said all the orders were received in the normal course of business.

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The projects are associated with the evacuation of 8.5 GW of renewable energy from Gujarat. Evacuation lines carry power from generation sites to the wider grid. The company did not say when the projects are due for completion.

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Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive of KEC, said the company was pleased with the momentum in its T&D business. “We are delighted with the strong momentum in our T&D business, marked by a series of significant order wins,” he said.

He said the PGCIL orders have substantially expanded the India T&D order book. He also said KEC remains confident about the growth prospects of the country’s T&D market. In his view, rising energy demand and a continued focus on strengthening transmission infrastructure will support that growth.

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Kejriwal said the latest wins take the company’s year-to-date order intake past Rs 13,500 crore. About Rs 9,500 crore of that has come from the T&D business, he said.

About the company

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company. It operates in power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. The company has a footprint in more than 110 countries, which includes EPC work and the supply of towers and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group. RPG Enterprises was established in 1979 and has a turnover of US$ 5.2 billion. The group has interests in infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT and speciality businesses, as well as emerging technology businesses.

KEC International share price today

KEC International’s share price increased 1.3% as of early trade on October 26. The company’s share price decreased 15.17% in the past month. Furthermore, KEC International’s share price declined 60.34% in the past year.