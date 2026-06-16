Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd. Forge, and Paramount unveiled a modular multipurpose light armoured vehicle for the global market. This vehicle is part of a growing portfolio of defence solutions developed through the partnership between Paramount and KSSL.

Paramount is a global aerospace and defence technology company specialising in advanced land, air and maritime systems. The company has been designing and making advanced armoured vehicles, including 4×4, 6×6 and 8×8 platforms that are battle-proven and operational with armed forces in some of the most challenging environments.

The Simha 4×4 light armoured vehicle was unveiled at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. It offers a combination of mobility, protection, modularity, and adaptability for a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, border security, troop transport, command and control, and special operations. The platform is designed to meet the needs of defence forces in India, Africa, South Asia, and other global markets. It is capable of operating effectively in both urban warfare and on- and off-road reconnaissance scenarios.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, stated that the Simha is designed with European standards in mind, built around NATO-qualified components, and engineered for rapid industrialisation in partner nations.

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount, noted that defence forces worldwide are seeking highly adaptable platforms that can perform multiple missions, incorporate emerging technologies, and be produced locally. The Simha is designed to meet these requirements, combining protection, mobility, modularity, and affordability in a platform that can evolve with changing operational needs.

The Simha 4×4 can be quickly localised and industrialised in partner nations, supporting national defence-industrial development strategies and reducing long-term dependence on foreign supply chains.