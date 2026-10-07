Kalyan Jewellers India said its consolidated revenue grew by more than 26% in the second quarter of 2026-27 over the same period last year. The company shared the update with the stock exchanges. It said the figures are subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.

The revenue numbers refer to sales of goods and exclude bullion. The company said a detailed update will follow once its board approves the results for the quarter ended September 30.

Kalyan Jewellers: India revenue rises 27%

Revenue from India operations rose about 27% during the quarter. The company said same-store sales growth was about 20%. It said growth was healthy across all key markets.

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The comparison base was high. All nine days of Navratri fell in the second quarter of 2025-26, which lifted sales in that period. The company said this made the growth more notable. During the quarter, Kalyan launched 12 showrooms in India, or 11 on a net basis. It also opened nine Candere showrooms in India.

Kalyan launches Chennai jewellery brand

Kalyan launched its first regional brand, Akshaya Thanga Maligai, in Chennai in August. The company said it was encouraged by the response. It cited strong revenue in the first 40-plus days of operation.

The biggest season for Tamil Nadu begins on October 11. The company plans four more showrooms under the franchise model this financial year. Two will open in the current quarter and two in the fourth quarter.

International sales rise, Candere jumps 64%

International revenue grew about 18%. In the Middle East, revenue rose about 12%. The company said the growth came entirely from same-store sales. International markets contributed about 11% of consolidated revenue. Kalyan opened one showroom in the United Kingdom during the quarter. Candere, the company’s lifestyle jewellery brand, grew revenue by about 64%.

Kalyan cuts debt, sells real estate

The company completed the sale of one of two non-core real estate parcels held for sale. It valued the parcel at about Rs 86 crore. The second parcel is valued at about Rs 16 crore. The company expects to complete that sale in the current quarter. Non-GML debt fell to zero during the quarter, the company said.

Kalyan Jewellers showroom expansion

As of September 30, Kalyan had 546 showrooms across India and international markets. This included 365 Kalyan showrooms in India and 138 Candere showrooms.

The company said it is optimistic about the coming festive and wedding season. It said it has new collections, campaigns and showroom launches ready.

About the company

Kalyan Jewellers India is headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. It began as a sole proprietorship in Thrissur in 1993 and became a public limited company in June 2016. It was founded by T S Kalyanaraman.

It describes itself as one of India’s largest organised jewellery retailers, with a presence in India, the Middle East and the United States. It took a majority stake in Candere, an online jewellery platform, in 2017.

Kalyan Jewellers India share price

Kalyan Jewellers India’s share price increased by 2.37% as of early trading on October 7. The company’s share price decreased by 4.89% in the past month. However, Kalyan Jewellers India’s share price increased 15.35% in the last one year.