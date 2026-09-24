Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders and notifications of awards worth around Rs 2,025 crore across its power transmission and distribution (T&D), buildings and factories (B&F), and oil & gas businesses.

Kalpataru Projects International said in regulatory filing that the orders have been secured across both domestic and international markets.

Kalpataru Projects International FY27 order wins cross Rs 13,200 crore

With these latest wins, Kalpataru Projects International’s total order inflow has reached Rs 13,219 crore so far in FY27.

The new orders include projects in the power transmission and distribution segment, along with contracts in the buildings and factories business.

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Kalpataru Projects International has also secured orders in its oil and gas business as the engineering and construction company expands its presence across different infrastructure segments.

Kalpataru Projects International sees strong growth visibility

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of KPIL, said the latest wins reflect the company’s technical capabilities and execution track record. “These diverse contract wins reflect our strong technical expertise, operational excellence and the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver projects on time,” Mohnot said.

He added that the company is favourably placed or has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth more than Rs 12,000 crore.

“We have secured orders worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27). Additionally, we are favorably placed / L1 for orders exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, giving us strong confidence in achieving our targeted growth numbers,” Mohnot said.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies

in the world, with a global footprint spanning 75 countries. Kalpataru Projects International offers integrated EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in India for the fabrication of power transmission towers, heavy metal structures, and scaffolding and formwork systems. In FY2026, KPIL generated a revenue of Rs 27,143 crores (~$ 2.9 billion), with more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has gained 34.07% in last six months.On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased 17.30%.