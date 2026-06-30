Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders worth around Rs 2,957 crore across its power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, and water businesses.

The company said in its regulatory filing that it has won power transmission and distribution (T&D) orders in India and overseas markets. It also secured new buildings and factories (B&F) projects in India.

In addition, KPIL received a water project in the Middle East through a joint venture/consortium. The company said this marks its entry into the region’s water infrastructure market.

Kalpataru Projects International’s strategic entry into Middle East

Commenting on the order wins, Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of Kalpataru Projects International, said, “The new orders secured in our T&D business reinforce our market leadership in India and the select global markets. Simultaneously, the successive wins in our B&F business from marquee clients underscore our commitment to best-in-class capabilities and timely execution. Notably, the order win in our Water business marks a significant milestone, signaling our strategic entry into the Middle East, a region with immense growth potential.”

Mohnot said the company remains confident of achieving its FY26-27 growth targets, supported by a diversified order book and strong business visibility across segments.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International is a diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with operations across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports.

For the financial year of FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore. The company’s net profit was at Rs 1,031 crore. Kalpataru Projects International order book stood at Rs 65,457 crore in FY26.

KPIL is currently executing projects in more than 25 countries and has a presence in over 75 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe.

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International opened at Rs 1,367.40, up over 2% in the early trade. The stock had declined 4.52% in last days. However, Kalpataru Projects International shares have gained 5.84% in last one month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has gained 14.61%.