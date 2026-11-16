Kalpataru Projects International has secured a new order worth approximately Rs 2,610 crore in the international market, strengthening its presence in South America.

The award is for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project involving power transmission lines and substations.

The order will further expand Kalpataru Projects International’s Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business and strengthen its international portfolio.

Kalpataru Projects order inflows exceed Rs 26,000 crore

Commenting on the development, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO of Kalpataru Projects International, said the order further strengthening our presence in South America and reinforcing our growing international footprint.

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“This win marks another significant milestone in our global growth journey and reflects our strong execution capabilities, established market presence and the increasing demand for strengthening power grid infrastructure worldwide,” Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects International’s order momentum has remained strong in FY27. The company said its year-to-date (YTD) order inflows have exceeded Rs 26,000 crore, registering growth of more than 50% year-on-year.

Kalpataru Projects sees Rs 3,000 crore in potential projects

The company also said it is favourably positioned for projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International has a strong tender pipeline over the coming months, primarily across its T&D, Buildings and Factories (B&F), and Oil and Gas businesses.

“With a strong business visibility, diversified market presence and proven execution capabilities, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum and strengthening our market position going forward,” Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International has declined 1.40% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined nearly 5% in past one month. On year-to-date