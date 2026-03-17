Kalpataru Projects International secured new orders worth Rs 2,471 crores from across multiple business segments, including urban infrastructure, power transmission and buildings.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company said the new contracts were won by the company and its subsidiaries.

Kalpataru Projects bags orders in metro, T&D and buildings businesses

Among the key wins is an order for an underground metro rail project in India, which has been secured through a joint venture or consortium. The company also received orders in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment in both domestic and overseas markets. In addition, KPIL secured contracts in the buildings and factories (B&F) business in India.

“Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), one of the leading EPC players in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil infrastructure sector, along with its subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,471 Crores,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Kalpataru Projects confident of FY26 targets after Rs 22,000 crore order wins: CEO

Commenting on the development, Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of KPIL, said the new order wins strengthen the company’s order book, boost its presence in urban transportation, and improve growth visibility.

“We have secured orders of approx. Rs 22,000 crore till date in the current financial year, further complemented by a healthy pipeline and L1 positions, which gives us confidence to achieve our targets for FY26,” Mohnot said.

ALSO READ Kalpataru Projects wins Rs 719 crore Thane metro rail EPC order

“These orders have further strengthened our order book, clearly indicating the buoyancy in the T&D, Urban Infra and B&F business. The order for the underground metro rail project has strengthened our presence in the growing urban

transportation business. The orders in the T&D and B&F business helps us to further improve growth

visibility for these businesses going forward,” he added.

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International is under pressure. The stock has declined 2.6% in the intra-day session. On a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, it has declined 10.33% and has fallen 15.33% over the past six months.