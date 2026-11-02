Jupiter Wagons has secured orders worth over Rs 324 crore from GATX India and Chetak International for the supply of its new-design ACT2 automobile carrier wagons.

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 214.94 crore from GATX India for the manufacture and supply of 10 rakes, comprising 270 ACT2 wagons.

Separately, Chetak International has placed an order worth Rs 109.10 crore for five rakes, comprising 135 ACT2 wagons.

Jupiter Wagons’ private sector orders come alongside railway business

The new orders come alongside the company’s business from Indian Railways. Recently, Jupiter Wagons secured an order worth Rs 1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 2,583 wagons.

The company said these orders would help diversify its order book across government and private sector customers, providing better business visibility.

What Jupiter Wagons management said

Commenting on the development, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said the orders reflect the confidence that private wagon-leasing and logistics operators have in the company’s ACT2 platform and its ability to deliver at scale.

“As India moves a greater share of its freight to rail, we are seeing strong, broad-based demand across both the Indian Railways programme and the private sector. A balanced order book across government and private customers gives us healthy visibility and a resilient foundation for growth,” Lohia said.

He added that the company would continue to focus on execution and product quality to meet customer requirements.

Jupiter Wagons said it would continue to scale up its manufacturing capacity and execution capabilities to meet rising demand for rolling stock in India’s rail freight and logistics sector.