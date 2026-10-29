Jupiter Wagons has received an order worth Rs 1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacture and supply of 2,583 wagons.

The share price of Jupiter Wagon has gained 7.36% in the opening trade following the news

The order includes two types of wagons, BOXNHL and BOXNS, Jupiter Wagon said in its regulatory filing.

Jupiter Wagons expects Rs 2,000 crore in new orders in Q4 FY27

Jupiter Wagons expects to secure additional orders worth around Rs 2,000 crore in Q4FY27.

The company said its private sector order book also remains strong, supported by demand from private freight operators, wagon leasing companies and core sector customers. This provides a mix of government and private sector orders for the company.

The near-term demand outlook has also improved following the Ministry of Railways’ recent tender for the procurement of 5,800 BOBRN wagons.

What Jupiter Wagons management said

Commenting on the order, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said Indian Railways was expanding its freight capacity at an unprecedented scale and pace. He added that the latest order reflected the ministry’s continued confidence in the company’s ability to deliver.

“Over the years, we have integrated backward across the wagon value chain, from castings and bogies to couplers and brake systems, and we are now extending this to wheelsets through our facility in Odisha. That gives us greater control over cost, quality and delivery timelines,” Lohia said.

He added that the company expected to secure around Rs 2,000 crore in additional orders in the next quarter, providing healthy business visibility.

Railways’ freight expansion to support wagon demand

The order aligns with the government’s objective of increasing the share of railways in India’s freight movement under the National Rail Plan.

Large-scale wagon procurement, along with Dedicated Freight Corridors and the PM Gati Shakti initiative, is expected to support the development of a faster and more efficient freight network.

The government aims to move a greater share of freight by rail as part of its broader infrastructure development plans and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

About Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a mobility solutions provider with a presence across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers and railway components, including couplers, bogies, braking systems, wheels and axles. The company operates manufacturing facilities across India and has integrated its operations with foundry capabilities. It has partnerships with global companies, including Tatravagonka, DAKO CZ and Kovis.

With over four decades of experience, Jupiter Wagons serves industries such as railways, transportation, logistics, mining, energy and infrastructure. Its key customers include Indian Railways, the Ministry of Defence, BEML, Alstom and Tata Motors.