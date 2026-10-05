Railway firm Jupiter Wagons has secured Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects worth Rs 100 crore from Uttarakhand Power Corporation (UPCL). The projects have been awarded to the company through its energy business, JEM Energy, in partnership with Madhav Infra Projects.

Following these order wins, the company has reiterated its Rs 1,000 crore BESS order book by FY27.

Jupiter Wagons project details

Under the scope of work, Jupiter plans to supply and commission a BESS system worth Rs 100 crore. The company bagged a 41 megawatt/ 102.5 megawatt-hours BESS project from UPCL, emerging as the lowest bidder for its tender. The bidding was conducted on a tariff-based competition mechanism.

Additionally, in August 2026, the railway firm also received a letter of award from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company. This project comprises a 50 MW/2000 MWh standalone BESS project at the Jeerat 132 kV substation in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The order wins come following the Union Cabinet’s approval of Green Energy Corridor Phase-III. The scheme comprises 50 GWh of battery energy storage alongside intra-state transmission networks.

“Substation-level storage of the kind being deployed in Uttarakhand and West Bengal is central to this framework, and JEM Energy is building its utility-scale portfolio in line with it,” the company said in its exchange filing.

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Jupiter Wagons management commentary

Commenting on the development, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons, said: “Winning the Uttarakhand project and receiving the formal award for Jeerat are important steps in building JEM Energy into a scalable energy storage business….. We reiterate our target of building a BESS order book of approximately Rs 1,000 crore by FY27.”

He added that as the business of Jupiter Wagons grows, the company expects Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) to turn EBITDA positive in Q3 FY27 and to turn profitable by FY28. “We will continue to bid with discipline for utility-scale and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) opportunities across India,” he added.

Jupiter Wagons share price

Jupiter Wagons’ stock ended Monday’s trade flat on exchanges. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 8%, while over the past six months its stock has declined around 14%.