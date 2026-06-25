Jupiter Wagons has won two fresh orders worth a combined Rs 264.32 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), the Kolkata-headquartered rolling stock maker said in a regulatory filing.

The JSW order

Jupiter Wagons has signed a Letter of Intent with JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of five BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons, in a deal valued at Rs 122.88 crore.

The company said the order is to be executed within seven months of the LoI being signed. Separately, it will also supply two BFNV wagons to JSW under an earlier commitment.

ALSO READ JSW Green Mobility invests in Lithium Urban Technologies to drive EV mobility expansion

The CWC contract

In the second order, Central Warehousing Corporation, a Government of India enterprise, has awarded the company a contract to manufacture and supply eight BLSS rakes, comprising 32 BLSS-A wagons, 352 BLSS-B wagons and eight brake vans. This contract is valued at Rs 141.44 crore and is expected to be completed within a year of the Letter of Award being issued.

“These order wins from JSW (South) Rail Logistics and Central Warehousing Corporation further strengthen our growth momentum. As India continues to invest in rail-led logistics, multimodal connectivity and freight infrastructure, we see sustained opportunities across both public and private sector customers. The demand for efficient, specialised and high-capacity rolling stock continues to grow..” Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said.

About Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons makes freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers, among other products, with manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur and Aurangabad.

The company has tie-ups with overseas players, including Tatravagonka Poprad of Slovakia, DAKO-CZ of the Czech Republic, Kovis of Slovenia and Telleres Alegria of Spain, and counts Indian Railways, the Indian Ministry of Defence, Tata Motors, GE and Volvo Eicher Motors among its clients.