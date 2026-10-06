Juniper Hotels has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire the operating Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, for a total consideration of Rs 248 crore.

Juniper Hotels’ board had already approved the binding MoU on September 16, but the MoU was signed on October 5.

The company said in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges that the acquisition does not involve any issuance of shares by Juniper Hotels.

About Novotel Imagicaa

The hotel is located in Khopoli and is strategically positioned close to Mumbai. The property is spread across around 11 acres of land and has a built-up area of approximately 2.8 lakh sq ft.

The hotel has 287 guest rooms and includes restaurants, banquet and meeting facilities, recreational amenities and other associated hotel infrastructure.

About Juniper Hotels

Juniper Hotels is a luxury hotel development and ownership company that develops, owns and operates luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels and serviced apartments across major business and tourist destinations in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf Group and Hyatt, with Hyatt-affiliated properties forming a key part of its portfolio. As per its FY25 annual report filed with the BSE, Juniper’s business is focused entirely on hotel and serviced apartment operations, with its properties offering accommodation, food and beverage, and other hospitality services.

About Imagicaaworld Entertainment

Imagicaaworld Entertainment owns and operates entertainment and leisure destinations in India. The company operates brands including Imagicaa, Wet’n Joy, Sai Teerth and Aqua Imagicaa, offering theme parks, water parks and other family entertainment experiences. Its flagship Imagicaa destination in Khopoli, Maharashtra, includes a theme park, water park, snow park and hotel, and is located off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.