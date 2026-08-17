Juniper Green Energy has received a formal Letter of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 230 MW power project; the company informed the stock exchanges.

Juniper Green Energy wins 230 MW SECI renewable energy project

The Letter of Award is dated August 14, according to the filing. It covers a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock, or FDRE-RTC, project with a contracted capacity of 230 MW, to be connected to India’s Inter-State Transmission System.

The scope of the award includes construction, commissioning and operations of the project. The company described the order as domestic in nature, awarded by a domestic entity, with no involvement of promoters or promoter group companies on the awarding side.

Project carries Rs 5.26/unit tariff with commissioning due in 24 months

Juniper Green Energy will supply the contracted capacity at a tariff of Rs 5.26 per unit, the filing said. The scheduled commercial operation date has been set within 24 months from the effective date of the power purchase agreement to be signed with SECI. Once signed, the PPA will run for a term of 25 years from the commercial operations date.

SECI order is not a related party transaction, company says

The company also clarified two compliance points required under SEBI’s disclosure norms. It said the order does not involve any interest of the promoter or promoter group companies in SECI, and that the contract does not fall within the definition of a related party transaction.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is among the top 10 largest renewable independent power producers in India by total capacity, as per the company. It develops, builds, operates and maintains its projects through in-house engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance teams.

Its portfolio spans wind, solar, wind-solar hybrid, and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy projects, including battery energy storage systems. The company’s total portfolio stood at approximately 10,247 MWp across 50 projects in four Indian states, as of August 12, 2026.

Of this, around 2,575 MWp, along with 503 MWh of battery storage, is operational. A further 3,490 MWp with 3,010 MWh of battery storage is under construction as contracted projects, while 4,181 MWp with 1,050 MWh of battery storage is under construction as awarded projects.

Juniper Green Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Juniper Renewable Holdings, which is 75.01% owned by AT Holdings.

Juniper Green Energy share price

Juniper Green Energy’s share price has been down 0.56% as of the market opening on August 17, 2026. The company’s stock price is further down 3.24% over the past month. Furthermore, the company’s stock price has been down 3.24% over the past year as well.