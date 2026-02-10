Jubilant FoodWorks saw consolidated third-quarter net profit and revenue rise 65.2% and 13.3% each versus last year to Rs 71 crore and Rs 2,437 crore, driven by an uptick in discretionary spending. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 20% versus last year to Rs 482 crore during the quarter.

While Bloomberg consensus estimates had pegged Q3 profit at Rs 97.6 crore; Q3 revenue and Ebitda were higher than forecasts of Rs 2,004 crore and Rs 383 crore each for the period.

Ebitda margins

Ebitda margins for the December quarter expanded to 19.8% from 18.7% reported a year ago, reflecting improved operating efficiencies, sector analysts said.

In India, revenue from operations grew 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,801.5 crore, driven by a 5% like-for-like growth at Domino’s, high double-digit growth at Popeyes, new menu launches and continued store expansion, the company said on Tuesday. Internationally, the Turkey business saw revenue rise 15% year-on-year to Rs 580.1 crore in Q3.

Store network expansion

During the quarter, the company added 78 net new stores across brands in India, including 75 Domino’s and five Popeyes outlets, taking the total India store count to 2,528.

On a consolidated basis, the food service operator added 114 net new stores in Q3, the highest quarterly addition in the past four quarters, taking its total store network to 3,594 stores across brands and geographies.