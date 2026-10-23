JSW Steel posted a threefold jump in its Q2 FY27 net profit and double-digit growth in its consolidated revenue from operations. The company’s net profit for the reporting period stood at Rs 5,539 crore, rising sharply from Rs 1,646 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its bottom line expanded 14% from Rs 4,696 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

JSW Steel revenue jumps 21% YoY

The company’s total revenue from operations advanced nearly 21% year-on-year to Rs 54,486 crore against Rs 45,152 crore reported in Q2 FY26, driven by higher realisations and sales volumes. On a sequential basis, JSW Steel’s revenue advanced 15%, led by higher volumes, partially offset by lower realisations.

The steel company’s EBITDA for the quarter ended September was posted at Rs 10,120 crore, up 42% YoY as compared to Rs 7,115 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

In Q2 FY27, the company’s India capacity utilisation stood at 88%. For the quarter, the steelmaker reported its highest-ever crude steel production at 7.27 million tonnes, while its consolidated steel sales also jumped to their peak of 7.46 mt, rising 13% YoY.

JSW Steel to incorporate subsidiary in UAE.

JSW Steel’s board of directors has approved plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE. The proposed entity will be engaged in the Steel / Mining & Metals business. The date of incorporation is yet to be disclosed, and the subsidiary’s incorporation is subject to approval by the UAE’s regulatory authorities.

JSW Steel would subscribe to the ordinary shares of the proposed entity for an aggregate cash consideration of AED 100,000 (AED One Hundred Thousand Only).

JSW Steel share price

JSW Steel’s stock ended the trade on October 23 at Rs 1,185.50, down nearly 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has decreased nearly 7%, while over the past six months its stock has declined 6%.