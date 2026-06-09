Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel’s crude steel production rose by 15% to 22.93 lakh tonnes (LT) in May 2026, from 19.96 LT in May 2025. The company attributed this increase in production to “full operations of Dolvi unit (one of the Blast Furnace was under planned maintenance shutdown in May 2025) and JVML operations fully ramped-up”.

Blast furnace 3 at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity, and is expected to restart in the second fortnight of June 2026.

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month, excluding BF3 capacity, was at 98% and including BF3 capacity was at 87%.

Indian operations registered output of 21.98 lakh tonnes, up 15% from 19.17 lakh tonnes in May 2025.

JSW Steel USA-Ohio produced 0.95 lakh tonnes, registering a 20 per cent rise compared to 0.79 lakh tonnes in the same period of the last financial year.

JSW Steel transfers Bhushan Power’s steel business to JSW-JFE Steel JV

The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026.

ALSO READ JSW Steel starts development of 13.2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Paradeep

The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from the previous year’s numbers for comparison, the filing said.

About JSW steel

JSW Steel is the flagship business JSW Group. The JSW Group has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

JSW Steel share price

The share price of JSW Steel is trading flat in the intraday trade. The stock has gained 5.77% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, JSW Steel shares have gained 7.71%.



