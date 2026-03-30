JSW Steel share price is steady in trade today afterJapan’s JFE Steel Corporation invested Rs 7,875 crore to acquire a 25% stake in JSW Kalinga Steel, marking the first tranche of its investment under the joint venture agreement.

JFE is set to invest an additional Rs 7,875 crore to acquire another 25% stake, which will take its total holding to 50%, in line with the joint venture agreement signed between the two companies.

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“Consequent to the aforesaid allotment and changes to board composition of JSW Kalinga in terms of the Joint Venture Agreement dated December 3, 2025 (“JVA”), the Company and JFE have today established joint control over JSW Kalinga and its wholly owned subsidiary – JSW Sambalpur Steel,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

JSW Steel Transfers BPSL Business to JSW Sambalpur

JSW Steel also announced on March 27, the completion of transfer of the steel business undertaken by Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) to its subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel. The transfer was executed via a slump sale on a going concern basis, as approved earlier in December 2025.

Following the allotment and board restructuring, JSW Steel and JFE have established joint control over JSW Kalinga and its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel.

JSW Steel Q4FY26

JSW Steel is scheduled to release its Q4FY26 on May 31.



“The Board of Directors has been convened to be held on Thursday, 14th May 2026, to consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March,” JSW Steel said in its regulatory filing.

In its Q3FY26, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel 198% year-on-year jump in net profit. It said it has achieved its highest-ever consolidated sales of 7.64 million tonnes, up 14% year-on-year, alongside a 6% rise in crude steel production. Revenue from operations grew around 11% YoY to Rs 45,991 crore

JSW Steel Share price

The share price of JSW Steel opens in red down 0.39% from the previous close. The stock has declined 11.18% in the past month and fell 3.74% so far this year. However the share price of JSW Steel has gained 3.15% in past three months.