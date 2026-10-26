JSW Energy‘s target of adding 3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in FY27 is within reach, according to leading brokerages, although the company must commission another 1.6 GW in the second half of the financial year to meet its guidance. Having completed around 46% of the target during April-September, the company is banking on secured land, transmission connectivity and equipment supplies to accelerate project execution.

The company commissioned approximately 1.4 GW of renewable capacity in the first half, including solar, wind, hybrid and hydro projects. The remaining additions are expected during October-March, traditionally a more favourable construction period.

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Jefferies noted that 96% of JSW Energy’s operational portfolio is covered by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), while upcoming capacity is also largely contracted, improving earnings visibility. However, the brokerage’s earlier estimate of 2.2 GW of FY27 capacity additions was below the company’s 3-GW guidance, making execution critical.

Morgan Stanley identified progress towards FY27 and FY28 renewable capacity targets as a key factor to monitor.

“JSW Energy is a preferred stock in India utilities. (We) expect greater contribution from renewables, an expanded hydro footprint and Utkal (thermal power plant),” the brokerage said in its report.

JM Financial expects double-digit growth in power generation, supported by improved performance at acquired plants and the addition of the 300-MW Maruti Clean Coal & Power facility, acquired with effect from August 7.

ICICI Securities, in its July assessment, said the company remained on track to commission 3 GW in FY27. However, it flagged subdued first-quarter generation due to weaker hydropower output, planned shutdowns and temporary transmission constraints. The brokerage also highlighted the company’s capital raising to support expansion expenditure.

JSW Energy’s net generation rose 58% to 51.3 billion units in FY26, aided by 2.6 GW of capacity additions. However, generation in the June quarter of FY27 declined marginally year-on-year to 12.87 billion units, despite increasing 10% sequentially.

The company’s operational capacity stands at 15.1 GW, including 9.19 GW of renewables and 5.96 GW of thermal power. Its total locked-in generation portfolio is 32.4 GW, comprising 14.5 GW under construction and another 2.8 GW in the pipeline.

JSW Energy also has 29.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of locked-in storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro and 3.2 GWh of battery storage, intended to support round-the-clock electricity supply.

While the contracted project pipeline provides revenue visibility, commissioning the remaining renewable capacity on schedule will be the immediate test of the company’s growth plans.