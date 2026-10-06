JSW Energy has added 1,694 MW of generation capacity since April 2026, taking its total installed capacity to 15,147 MW, the company said on October 5.

JSW Energy added around 1.4 GW of renewable energy capacity during the period. Renewable energy now accounts for about 61% of JSW Energy’s operational portfolio.

JSW Energy adds solar, wind, hybrid and hydro capacity

The capacity added so far in FY27 includes 593 MW of solar, 108 MW of wind, 542 MW of hybrid and 150 MW of hydro capacity.

The company also added 300 MW of thermal capacity through the acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal & Power.

JSW Energy’s operational renewable energy capacity now stands at 9,189 MW. This includes 3,125 MW of wind, 2,426 MW of solar, 1,857 MW of hybrid and 1,781 MW of hydro capacity.

The company’s thermal portfolio stands at 5,958 MW.

Company on track to add 3 GW of renewable capacity in FY27

JSW Energy said it remains on track to achieve its target of adding 3 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY27. The company has already achieved around 46% of this target.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the company commissioned 1.4 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of FY27.

“Having commissioned 1.4 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of FY27, we remain firmly on track to deliver the balance 1.6 GW during the year. The remaining capacity is fully derisked, with land, transmission connectivity, and equipment supply already in place,” Mahendra said.

He added that favourable construction conditions in the second half of the financial year should help the company meet its annual capacity addition target.

“Supported by a favourable construction season in the second half, we are well positioned to achieve our 3 GW annual capacity addition target, a significant milestone in our roadmap to 30 GW by FY30,” he said.

JSW Energy has 32.4 GW locked-in generation capacity

JSW Energy currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.4 GW. This includes 15.1 GW of operational capacity and 14.5 GW under construction across thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects.

The company also has a pipeline of 2.8 GW.

Its locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.6 GWh. This includes 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage and 3.2 GWh of battery energy storage.

JSW Energy said its growing storage capacity will help it provide firm and round-the-clock power as the power sector increasingly focuses on dispatchable electricity rather than only energy generation.

JSW Energy targets 30 GW capacity by 2030

JSW Energy has set a target of reaching 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

The company has also set a long-term target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.