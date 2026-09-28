JSW Energy said that its subsidiary has ordered two 800 MW steam turbine generators for the second phase of the Salboni Thermal Project in West Bengal. The order has been placed with Toshiba JSW Power Systems, an associate company of JSW Energy. It completes the turbine-generator procurement for the entire plant.

JSW Energy orders 1,600 MW turbines

JSW Thermal Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, signed the contract. Salboni is planned as a 3,200 MW plant with four units of 800 MW each. Orders for the two Phase I units were placed earlier and were disclosed to the exchanges on January 15, 2026. The latest contract covers the remaining two units.

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The filing did not disclose the value of the contract or the delivery dates.

Toshiba JSW to supply turbines

The company said the equipment will be manufactured and supplied in line with the construction schedule of the project. It said buying from an associate company should give it more certainty on supply. It also expects better coordination during execution, as per the filing.

The company pointed to shortages of equipment across the industry. It said the arrangement is meant to reduce the risks arising from those shortages.

“Our second turbine generator contract with Toshiba JSW fully secures the TG requirement for the entire 3,200 MW at Salboni, our largest single-location thermal asset, and keeps both phases firmly on track for timely completion at a time when critical equipment supply remains tight. This builds on our partnership with Toshiba, which dates back to 2008, and on JSW Energy’s clear right to win in thermal power: proven delivery of large-sized thermal projects, a healthy balance sheet, and early securing of fuel, land, and key equipment. Salboni TPP will provide reliable baseload power alongside India’s renewable expansion, and it contributes directly to the nation’s roadmap of adding nearly 100 GW of thermal capacity for Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said.

JSW Energy’s power capacity pipeline

JSW Energy has installed thermal capacity of 5,958 MW. Another 5,000 MW is under construction. Of this, 3,200 MW is at Salboni, and 1,800 MW is at JSW Mahanadi Power Company.

Across thermal, hydro and renewables, the company has 15.0 GW in operation and 13.4 GW under construction. Along with a pipeline of 4.0 GW, it puts its locked-in generation capacity at 32.4 GW.

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Locked-in energy storage stands at 29.6 GWh. Pumped hydro accounts for 26.4 GWh and battery storage for 3.2 GWh, as per the filing.

The company is targeting 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of storage by 2030. It aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and is part of the USD 25 billion JSW Group. The group has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports. The company operates across power generation and transmission. It began commercial operations in 2000 with two 130 MW thermal units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

Its capacity has since grown from 260 MW to 15.0 GW, spread across regions, fuel sources and offtake arrangements. It is now building projects totalling 13.4 GW and aims to reach 30 GW of capacity by 2030. Its registered office is at the JSW Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 470.97 crore in Q1FY27. The company’s revenue from operations came out to be Rs 5,207.13 crore in the quarter ending in June 2027.

JSW Energy share price today

JSW Energy’s share price has decreased by 1.93% as of early trade on September 28. The company’s share price has declined 8.64% in the past month. Furthermore, JSW Energy’s share price decreased by 4.44% in the past year. JSW Energy’s share price has decreased 0.88% in 2026 so far.