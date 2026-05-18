JSW Energy has commissioned approximately 250 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026, the company informed stock exchanges on Thursday through a regulatory filing. The addition takes its total installed generation capacity to 13.7 GW.

The newly commissioned capacity comprises 130 MW of wind, 69.4 MW of solar, and 50 MW from the first unit of the Tidong hydropower plant in Himachal Pradesh.

Tidong Unit-I online ahead of hydro season

The Tidong hydro plant has been a notable part of this commissioning cycle. JSW Energy acquired the project in January 2026, and the first unit has since been brought online, a turnaround the company described as a record for an acquired asset.

The filing further mentioned that the remaining two units of the Tidong plant are expected to be commissioned by June 2026, ahead of peak hydro season.

Renewables now make up 59% of operational capacity

With these additions, renewables account for 59% of JSW Energy’s total installed base. This includes wind capacity of 3,924 MW, solar capacity of 2,440 MW, which includes a hybrid component, and hydro capacity of 1,681 MW.

Broader pipeline and FY27 targets

Beyond what is already operational, the company has 13.8 GW under construction across thermal, hydro, and renewable segments, with an additional pipeline of 4.6 GW. Total locked-in generation capacity stands at 32.1 GW, as per the filing.

For FY27, JSW Energy plans to add approximately 3 GW of renewable capacity and has guided for a capital expenditure of around Rs 20,000 crore during the year.

On the energy storage side, the company has locked in 29.6 GWh of capacity, split between 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage and 3.2 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

The longer-term targets remain at 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030, with a stated goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.