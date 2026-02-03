JS Auto Cast Foundry India (JSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge and a supplier of ferrous castings for industrial and automotive applications, raised equity of ₹300 crore from Premji Invest through a primary investment.

23% stake in JSA

Following this infusion, Premji Invest will hold a 23% stake in JSA on a fully diluted basis.

Capital to fund expansion and acquisitions

The capital raised will be utilised to accelerate JSA’s growth by expanding its casting capacity, investing in medium casting capabilities, and pursuing consolidation opportunities in the industry through acquisitions.