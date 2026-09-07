Tata Group-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years as part of a strategic transformation programme aimed at simplifying operations and improving financial performance. JLR currently employs 43,000 people globally.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said the workforce reduction was designed to support long-term sustainable growth amid increasing competition, rapidly changing markets and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The company said the job cuts were not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs and would, wherever possible, be achieved through voluntary measures. JLR has started consultations for the first round of reductions and said it would support affected employees while engaging with trade unions and employee representatives during the transition.

The move is part of JLR’s broader “Growth Reimagined” strategy, announced at its Investor Day in June 2026. Under the programme, the company is targeting approximately £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years and aims to reduce its break-even point towards around 300,000 vehicles.

“The savings are designed to enhance JLR’s ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty. The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years,” the filing added.

PB Balaji, JLR CEO, said, “The automotive industry faces significant challenges, with technological change amidst intense competition and ongoing geo-political uncertainty. Through our Growth Reimagined strategy, JLR is moving decisively to strengthen our competitiveness and position the business for long-term success.

“Over the next 12 months, we will launch five new products, continue to leverage the strength of our brands and renew our focus on North America, amongst other markets, to help us deliver double digit revenue growth. At the same time, we are reducing organisational complexity and targeting £1.7 billion of savings to lower our break-even point towards 3,00,000 vehicles and become fitter to compete in a rapidly evolving market.

“These actions will support continued investment of £15-18 billion over the next five years in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences.

“As part of this transformation, we will reduce our global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. We recognise this will be difficult news for colleagues affected, and are committed to supporting everyone with care, fairness and respect.

“Together, these actions will help build a stronger, more competitive JLR for all our stakeholders.”