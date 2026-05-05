JLR has cut prices of the UK-built Range Rover SUV and Range Rover Sport SV SUVs by up to Rs 75 lakh, signaling an early response emerging as one of the first luxury carmakers to pass on benefits ahead of the rollout of the India–UK free trade agreement (FTA), even as an official implementation date is awaited.

The Range Rover SV is now priced at Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom), down 17.7 per cent from Rs 4.25 crore, while the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is priced at Rs 2.35 crore, a reduction of Rs 40 lakh or 15 per cent. The revised prices are effective immediately, with the Range Rover SV now offering Ultra Metallic paint finishes as standard.

Will price cut apply to all models?

The price cuts apply only to fully imported UK-built models. Locally assembled vehicles like the standard Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as the Evoque, Velar and Discovery Sport will see no change, as they already benefit from lower duties. Similarly, the Defender and Discovery remain unaffected, as they are manufactured in Slovakia and do not qualify under the India-UK FTA. JLR is, however, evaluating local assembly of the Defender in India.

This marks the second round of price cuts by Jaguar Land Rover India in under a year. In September 2025, the company had reduced prices by up to Rs 30.4 lakh across Range Rover models following GST revisions, underscoring a broader push to improve affordability at the top end.

India-UK CETA

The move comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK CETA, signed in July 2025, which is expected to sharply lower import duties on completely built-up (CBU) vehicles from the UK. Duties on large-engined cars that include petrol models above 3,000cc and diesel above 2,500cc are set to fall from around 110 per cent to 30 per cent in the first year, and further to 10 per cent over five years. The benefit will be subject to an annual quota starting at 20,000 vehicles, shared across eligible British luxury brands. Besides JLR, brands such as Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin and McLaren will also qualify for phased duty cuts.

Industry sources said JLR’s move positions it as an early mover in leveraging the agreement. Other global luxury carmakers are yet to follow suit. While BMW imports select Mini models from the UK, it is awaiting clarity on the FTA rollout before revising prices. Also, brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi may recalibrate pricing once the proposed India–EU trade agreement is finalised.