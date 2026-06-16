Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is pinning its FY27 growth ambitions on a new product cycle led by the much-awaited Range Rover Electric and the first model from its reimagined Jaguar line-up.

In Its FY26 annual report, Chief Executive Officer P B Balaji outlined a strategy centred on product innovation, electrification and stronger brand positioning, while continuing to build around the company’s four core vehicle brands, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

“2026 is set to be an exciting year for JLR as we develop our next-generation vehicles, including the launch of the Range Rover Electric and the unveiling of the first new Jaguar,” Balaji said.

A key element of that strategy is JLR’s House of Brands approach. In April 2026, the company reorganised its operating structure to align more closely with its individual brands, aiming to sharpen brand identities and deepen customer engagement.

“We will drive growth by delighting our customers with exhilarating brand experiences and by continually enhancing the quality of our offerings to build long-lasting loyalty,” Balaji said.

The Range Rover Electric is expected to be among JLR’s most significant launches. Customer interest has remained strong, with the waiting list crossing 60,000 units.

JLR also sees flexibility in its vehicle architectures as a competitive advantage as global markets electrify at different rates. “We are also well positioned due to our flexible vehicle architectures, which offer ICE and hybrid powertrains as we roll out BEV options, allowing us to meet the needs of clients in different markets as they electrify at different rates,” Balaji said.

Alongside the Range Rover Electric, the company is preparing to unveil the first production model from its new Jaguar range, based on the Type 00 concept.

China remains another area of focus. As demand in the world’s largest auto market softens and local manufacturers gain share, JLR is partnering with Chery Automobile to develop vehicles under the Freelander brand.

“In China, we are taking action to mitigate deteriorating market conditions by developing incremental growth opportunities through our new Freelander collaboration with Chery Automobile,” Balaji said. The company is also increasing the use of artificial intelligence and data across customer engagement, product development and operations.

The report also states that JLR is strengthening its technology infrastructure following the cyberattack that temporarily halted production. “Following the cyber incident, we continue to invest in further strengthening our IT systems, and we continue to drive our Enterprise Missions to increase efficiency and control our costs,” he said.

FY26 remained a difficult year for JLR. Wholesale volumes fell to 307,915 units, retail sales declined 18% to 352,389 units, revenue dropped to £22.9 billion and the company reported a loss after tax of £244 million. Still, production recovered in the fourth quarter as operations normalized, according to JLR.

“While JLR made strong operational progress in FY26, including the development of our next-generation models and the continued growth of our unique modern luxury brands, it was a year marked by challenges,” Balaji said.

The report further states that in the near future, JLR expects product launches, electrification and brand-building initiatives to drive growth. “We will stay flexible and agile in responding to market volatility while strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of our business model,” Balaji said.