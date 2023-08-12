scorecardresearch
JK Cement Q1 profit down 29.4 per cent to Rs 113.46 cr

Its revenue from operations was up 21.57 per cent to Rs 2,762.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,272.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Written by PTI
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 29.43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.46 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 21.57 per cent to Rs 2,762.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,272.38 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Cement’s total expenses were at Rs 2,598.63 crore, up 27.58 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The total income of JK Cement in the June quarter was Rs 2,794.22 crore, up 22.16 per cent over the year ago period.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 16:59 IST

