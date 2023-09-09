Jio, Tata Group enter pacts with Nvidia to develop advance artificial intelligence applications in India

Reliance Industries and Tata Group on Friday entered into separate pacts with US-based chip maker, Nvidia to develop advance artificial intelligence applications in the country. The partnerships will be around creating AI infrastructure in the country, developing India’s own foundation large language model for generative AI solutions like ChatGPT, as well as training and skilling the workforce in the tech ecosystem.

The partnership with RIL-owned Jio Platforms comes a week after the company outlined its aggressive plans for artificial intelligence. During the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had said Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike.

As part of the collaboration, Nvidia will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including central processing units (CPU), graphic processing units (GPU), networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building the most advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

As part of the partnership with the Tata Group, Nvidia will provide its expertise in upskilling 600,000 TCS employees in AI, collaborating with Tata Communications and Tata Motors to build AI infrastructure, as well as AI across design and style for vehicles, respectively.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march,” Ambani said.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “the partnership with NVIDIA will democratize access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale”.

Through the partnership, Tata Communications aims to empower enterprises to transfer data across the AI cloud at high speeds, enabling them to effectively bring the AI cloud to the doorstep of every enterprise.

Nvidia said it will provide access to the most advanced Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Nvidia DG Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. GH200 marks a fundamental shift in computing architecture that provides exceptional performance and massive memory bandwidth, it added.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India,” Huang added.

In order to build the digital infrastructure in the country to handle AI’s immense computational demands, Jio will create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations.

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani said, “Together, we will develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and are deeply relevant to India’s unique opportunities. This state-of-the-art platform will be a catalyst in accelerating AI-driven innovations across sectors, from healthcare and education to enterprise solutions”.

He added that the company’s vision is to make AI accessible to researchers, start-ups, and enterprises across the nation, thereby accelerating India’s journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse.

On September 4, Nvidia CEO Huang had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo had discussed building AI infrastructure in India, and skilling and upskilling talent in India.

Nvidia began operations in India in 2004 in Bengaluru, almost two decades ago. In India, it has four engineering development centres – in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru — and has more than 3,800 employees.

In addition, there are more than 320,000 India-based developers in Nvidia’s developer programme.