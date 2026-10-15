Jio Platforms plans to drive revenue growth by getting customers to spend more on a wider range of services rather than relying primarily on tariff increases, as it looks to monetise its investments in telecom infrastructure. The company sees significant headroom to increase revenue from mobility, home broadband and enterprise services, while expanding into businesses beyond its licensed telecom operations to improve profitability.

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“We always have the ability to take prices up, but what we want to do is to really deliver more services to our customers so that they’re very happy, rather than just pricing per GB as a lever that we want to control,” Managing Director Akash Ambani said at the company’s IPO press conference on Thursday. “The headroom available is very large. We can keep creating more value, and there are multiple levers. Tariff is just one of the levers,” he added. The strategy points to a shift towards extracting greater value from each customer through additional services, rather than depending largely on periodic price increases to lift average revenue per user (Arpu).

The approach is underpinned by the scale of Jio Platforms’ existing customer base and the scope for higher consumption. The company had 533.3 million customers at the end of June, including 284.9 million 5G users, while average monthly data consumption stood at 43.7 GB per customer in the first quarter of FY27. Jio expects the telecom industry to add 340 million 4G and 5G subscribers between FY26 and FY31, providing an opportunity to expand its customer base and improve monetisation. With its 5G network currently using about a third of its potential capacity, migrating more customers to the technology and encouraging greater use of digital services are expected to support growth.

Home broadband offers another avenue to expand revenue. Jio had 28.6 million fixed broadband customers and accounted for 67.5% of the industry’s net additions in FY26. Its proprietary unlicensed-band radio (UBR) technology has expanded the number of homes it can serve from 40 million to 100 million, allowing it to reach customers beyond the footprint of its wired network. With the network equipment rollout complete, the company expects to connect homes wirelessly and fulfil requests within 48 hours. A larger addressable market, combined with faster installations, could help it add customers without relying exclusively on fibre deployment.

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Beyond connectivity, Jio Platforms is targeting estimated Rs 5.1 lakh crore addressable market for digital services. It is also looking to introduce services outside its licensed telecom business, which could contribute to profitability as these offerings scale up. Chief Executive Pankaj Pawar said the objective was to create more possibilities for consumers and capture a greater share of the value generated by the infrastructure already built. “Jio is about creating more possibilities for Indians and making their lives better, the more possibilities you create for the consumers, the more the share of the value they give back,” he said.

Ambani said the company’s capabilities would continue to create growth opportunities across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. The key challenge will be to convert this wider service portfolio into sustained revenue growth and higher earnings from its existing investments.