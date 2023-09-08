Jio Platforms collaborates with NVIDIA to build cloud-based AI compute infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms Limited on Friday announced its plans to build a state-of-the-art cloud-based AI compute infrastructure to accelerate India’s position as a growing force in artificial intelligence, in collaboration with NVIDIA. “The new AI cloud infrastructure will enable researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners and others across India to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking to run workloads safely and with extreme energy efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

The new infrastructure will speed up a range of India’s key initiatives and AI projects, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more.

Per the terms of the collaboration, NVIDIA will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building the most advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “At Jio, we are committed to fuelling India’s technological renaissance by democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step in this direction. Together, we will develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and are deeply relevant to India’s unique opportunities.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA, said, “We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India. India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”