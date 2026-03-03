Jio Platforms Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as president, Jio Platforms, as it steps up its international expansion plans.

Bailey will be based in London and will lead the company’s international business initiatives, reporting to Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. He will also join the executive committee of Jio Platforms Limited.

Bailey comes with over 35 years of experience across consulting and investment banking, having held senior leadership roles at Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley and HSBC.

Most recently, he served as chairman of Deutsche Bank’s TMT practice, where he advised companies on telecom and technology transactions.

What did Mukesh Ambani say?

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to Jio. Dan has been a trusted advisor to us for many years, and his counsel has been invaluable as we have grown and evolved. He has spent his career at the center of the global telecom and technology ecosystem and brings deep relationships, strategic insights, and a strong understanding of the industry’s complexity,” Ambani said.



Just as importantly, he shares our ambition and energy for what lies ahead. I look forward to working closely with him,” he added.

The appointment comes as Jio looks to extend its playbook beyond India. At its most recent AGM, the company outlined that its next chapter would focus on taking its digital platforms and technologies to global markets, after building scale and connectivity for over a billion users in India over the past decade.

Bailey said, “I have long admired what Jio has built in India — the scale, the speed, and the genuine impact on people’s lives. The chance to help take that story global is the kind of opportunity you don’t think twice about. I am delighted to be joining Akash and the team and cannot wait to get started.”