Contrary to Elon Musk’s accusation that Indian oligarchs are blocking Starlink’s entry to protect their monopolies — specifically targeting Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani — department of telecommunications (DoT) records show that Jio Satellite Communications and Bharti-backed OneWeb completed their security and technical compliance demonstrations well before Musk’s company, yet remain unable to launch commercial services.

Jio Satellite Communications (JSCL) completed its security and technical compliance demonstration on March 20, 2025, while OneWeb conducted its demonstration in the second half of 2025. Starlink’s demonstration took place only in early 2026. The timeline shows that Musk’s claim that Indian business interests are using their influence to keep his company out of the market, is factually incorrect as Indian operators have been waiting for a much longer period for the necessary clearances and spectrum.

Musk targets Ambani, government rejects allegations

Musk has accused unnamed oligarchs of obstructing competition and subsequently targeted Ambani on social media, asking whether he was the real boss of India. The government has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the regulatory framework for satellite communications is fair and non-discriminatory.

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OneWeb received a letter of intent from DoT in August 2021 and its Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in April 2022. Jio applied for a GMPCS licence in November 2021 and received authorisation in October 2022. It also received in-principle clearance for its satellite gateway in December 2022. Starlink received its GMPCS authorisation on June 6, 2025.

All three operators are awaiting spectrum assignment which can only come after security clearance is given. Security compliance involves requirements relating to network monitoring, lawful interception and adherence to Indian law.

Security clearance for satellite broadband is more complex than for conventional telecom services because the network infrastructure is not entirely within the country’s physical jurisdiction. Unlike terrestrial networks, where towers and switching facilities are located on the ground and can be accessed by authorities, low Earth orbit satellites move through space and may use inter-satellite links to route traffic through gateways outside India.

Blocking a gateway within the country may therefore not be sufficient to stop communications routed elsewhere. The government needs to ensure that operators can comply with lawful interception orders, security directives and restrictions on unauthorised communications.

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Enforcing these requirements is difficult as thousands of user terminals are deployed, and authorities would need to identify and disable specific terminals if an operator violates the rules. Security clearance is therefore critical not only to assess an operator’s commitments before launch, but also to establish whether those commitments can be effectively enforced after services become operational.

Musk’s allegations also overlook the fact that Indian telecom operators were divided over how the spectrum for satellite communications services should be allocated. Reliance Jio had pressed for auctions, maintaining that satellite operators should face a level playing field with terrestrial telecom companies. Vodafone Idea had also taken a similar position. Bharti-backed OneWeb, on the other hand, had favoured administrative allocation, as did Airtel, which had said that auctions could create barriers to competition.

The industry was thus divided on the allocation mechanism, and the government eventually opted for administrative allocation under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the approach favoured by satellite operators.