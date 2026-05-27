Reliance Jio’s launch of a new OTT-focussed top-up plan signals how telecom operators are increasingly looking beyond broad-based tariff increases to drive customer spending, as immediate tariff interventions appear unlikely and operators seek alternative routes to improve average revenue per user (Arpu).

The company on Tuesday launched a Rs 200 OTT Pass that acts as a periodic top-up plan for users with an active base recharge. The offering includes access to 15 OTT platforms, over 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV, 30 GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G usage linked to the customer’s existing plan.

Analysts said the move reflects a broader shift among telecom operators towards add-on monetisation as room for near-term tariff increases remains limited. Jio management, during its recent earnings call, reiterated that it does not see an immediate need for tariff intervention.

“Tariffs may not move immediately, but operators still need to improve user spending and engagement. Smaller entertainment-linked packs can become easier upsell products without changing the headline price of a user’s recharge plan,” a telecom analyst said.

The strategy also allows operators to monetise content consumption patterns around major events and seasons. Industry executives said such top-up offerings can see stronger traction during marquee sporting events and entertainment releases, where users may be willing to spend for a limited period rather than migrate to a higher-value recharge plan.

Analysts said the offering could also help target low-data users who may otherwise not subscribe to larger bundled plans carrying entertainment benefits.

Entertainment bundling has largely remained concentrated in mid- and high-value recharge plans across telecom operators, where users typically receive multiple OTT subscriptions alongside larger data allowances. Lower-value plans generally carry limited entertainment offerings and smaller data benefits.

Among rivals, Vodafone Idea currently offers entertainment-linked top-up packs with validity ranging from one day to 90 days and varying data allowances. Its lowest-priced offering starts at Rs 44 with one day validity and access to JioStar, while its highest-priced entertainment top-up is priced at Rs 175 for 28 days and includes access to multiple OTT applications with additional data benefits.

Bharti Airtel also offers entertainment-focused data top-ups, although with fewer bundled services. These include plans priced at Rs 48 and Rs 100 with access to content platforms and incremental data benefits.

Jio’s latest pack includes subscriptions to services such as YouTube Premium, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Discovery+, Sun NXT and FanCode. The company said the bundled services together carry benefits worth around Rs 1,500 a month.