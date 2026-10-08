Jio Platforms proposed initial public offering (IPO) will mark the beginning of a new phase of growth for the telecom and digital services company, Managing Director Akash Ambani said on Thursday, while expressing the aspiration for the listing to become India’s largest.

“That’s certainly the aspiration from my point of view, but the IPO is just the start of the journey,” Ambani told a group of journalists on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress in the Capital. He said the focus after the listing would be on shareholder value and growth, building on Reliance’s track record.

“From my perspective, Reliance has had a very, very strong history on shareholder value and growth, and that’s what we need to focus on in the further journey from the IPO,” he said.

Jio Platforms has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed public issue, after filing its draft papers in June. The issue is expected to raise around $3.8 billion, with the proceeds largely intended to repay borrowings in the telecom business.

Ambani, however, did not provide a timeline for the offer. “We’re doing a public issue. It’s not a confidential IPO. At the right time, you’ll know the timelines. But we’re working very hard on it,” he said.

The listing will be a significant milestone for Jio, which is a decade old and has grown from a telecom challenger into a broader digital services platform. “Of course, the IPO is the biggest step for us as a company. We’re a 10-year-old company, and we truly believe that the future ahead is a very exciting path,” Ambani said.

The emphasis on the period after the IPO comes as Jio looks to deepen monetisation of its large customer base while retaining its positioning around affordability. Asked how the company planned to increase average revenue per user (Arpu), Ambani said its focus would remain on delivering greater value to consumers rather than moving away from its mass-market approach.

“Jio has always stood for inclusivity. We’ve brought 500 million Indians to a data-centric world, and we’ll keep on driving that,” he said. The company would explore different avenues as new services are launched, while remaining very inclusive and very affordable, he added.

On the relatively smaller size of Jio’s postpaid customer base, Ambani did not indicate any specific strategy to accelerate the shift towards postpaid. “All our customers are equal. We want to ensure the highest quality of services to our customers and we’ll keep on doing that,” he said.

Ambani also outlined a role for satellite technology in Jio’s next phase, particularly in expanding home broadband coverage. “The biggest use case for satellite technology today is the home-connect part of it,” he said, adding that the objective was to ensure that every Indian home could access broadband.

Jio already covers 99% of Indian homes, Ambani said, adding that satellite connectivity would help expand access rapidly. At Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, he had said Jio would build its own low-earth-orbit constellation while also leasing capacity from global operators to accelerate coverage.

Bharti Enterprises founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the industry was looking forward to a huge successful IPO.