One of the key announcements that was anticipated at the Reliance Industries Q4 Results was the Jio IPO timeline. Chairman Mukesh Ambani did not disappoint. He said that the listing of much awaited Jio Platforms is advancing steadily. However, the company didn’t mention the exact date or timeline of the listing.

“We are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future,” Mukesh Ambani said in the Q4 release.

Jio IPO timeline: What we know so far

Earlier in its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2025, Mukesh Ambani had said that the company is aiming to list the telecom and digital services business in the first half of 2026.

Now investors will be awaiting if the company will announce an exact date anytime soon.

Jio IPO timeline uncertain

A Bloomberg report had earlier indicated that Reliance Industries began its IPO preparations last month in March, engaging a total of 19 banks to manage the issue.

The Bloomberg report had indicated that among those chosen for advisory positions are Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, JM Financial, Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings, and Citigroup.

Jio Platforms Q4FY26 highlights

Jio Platforms posted a 13% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7,935 crore in Q4.

Jio platforms reported a 17.9% year-on-year increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) or operational profit to Rs 20,060 crore from Rs 17,016 crore with improvement of margin by 230 basis points to 52.4%t during the reported quarter from 50.1% in Q4FY25.

“Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead,” Ambani said.

The revenue from operations during the quarter increased 12.5% to Rs 38,259 crore from Rs 33,986 crore in Q4FY25.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company, which houses telecom firm Reliance Jio, increased 3.8 per cent to Rs 214 during the reported quarter from Rs 206.2 a year ago.

Jio Platforms FY26 performance

For the full year FY26, Jio Platforms posted a 15% increase in PAT to Rs 30,053 crore as compared to Rs 26,120 crore recorded in FY25.

The annual revenue from operations of the company increased 14.5% to Rs 1,46,885 crore during FY26 from Rs 1,28,218 crore in FY25.