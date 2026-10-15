Jio Platforms is looking to turn its technology capabilities into a new engine of growth, with plans to roll out 6G through software upgrades rather than a fresh infrastructure buildout and take its home-grown telecom technology stack to overseas markets.

The strategy marks the next phase for the company after building a network that carries more than 60% of the country’s wireless data traffic, as it seeks to expand revenue without replicating the capital-intensive investments that underpinned its domestic expansion.

ALSO READ Excessive regulations penalise compliant businesses: Piramal

Speaking at Jio Platforms’ IPO press conference on Thursday, Managing Director Akash Ambani said the company was targeting a commercial rollout of 6G in the early 2030s. With the technology still in the pre-standardisation phase and standards expected by 2029, Jio is preparing for the transition by developing a software-led approach that could limit the need for substantial fresh capital expenditure.

“6G is on our horizon. What this really means is that we will do 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure built out,” he said. The approach would allow Jio to build on its existing network assets, although the extent of infrastructure investment required will depend on the final technology standards and deployment requirements.

The immediate priority, however, is to extract greater value from the network it has already built. Jio’s 5G network is currently operating at about a third of its potential capacity, giving it room to accommodate more users and data consumption before requiring a comparable expansion in capacity.

The company expects the telecom industry to add 340 million 4G and 5G customers between FY26 and FY31. As of June 30, 2026, Jio had 533.3 million customers, including nearly 285 million 5G users. Growing this base, while expanding home broadband, enterprise offerings and digital services, will be central to its domestic growth strategy.

Ambani also outlined plans to take Jio’s technology beyond India, opening up a potential revenue stream that does not require the company to build and operate networks in every market it enters. Rather than sell hardware or software separately, Jio intends to offer its end-to-end technology stack as a managed service, partnering with local telecom operators in both developing and developed economies.

ALSO READ Tata Communications narrows digital losses to 3.6% in September quarter

“Our international strategy is a bit different. Today, what we have is our end-to-end stack that is already operated on our network. Now we want to find the right partners so that we can roll this out again,” he said. The model would allow Jio to monetise technology that has been deployed on its own network, with the scale of the opportunity becoming clearer as it signs its first overseas customers.

The broader ambition is to capture a significant share of the opportunities emerging from the country’s expanding digital economy. Ambani expects the economy to reach $1.4 trillion by FY31, driven by rising data consumption and the digitisation of businesses and services. “We expect a $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31; we will take a huge market share of this,” he said.