Discussions of a possible sale of Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit to Jindal Steel International could be called off due to differences over pension liabilities, investments, and energy costs, a Reuters report said.

The report added that while talks over a sale of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) are ongoing and could still result in an agreement, a deal is now seen as less likely after nearly six months of due ⁠diligence and discussions.

Reuters reported that the companies could decide to officially stop negotiations as soon as next month. Shares in Thyssenkrupp fell 4% following the Reuters report.

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Jindal Steel International, in September, made ‌an indicative offer ⁠for TKSE that includes the completion of a green steel production site in Duisburg and a more than $2.31 billion commitment ​to establish additional electric arc furnace capacity.

Issues with the deal

Thyssenkrupp has tried to sell TKSE several times in the past decades, pursuing everything from ​listings ​to spinoffs and joint ventures to outright sales of ⁠the cyclical high-cost business.

Among the factors complicating talks are 2.4 $2.8 billion of pension liabilities tied to TKSE – a hurdle in past sales efforts – as well as differing ideas over how much future investment is needed, the report said.

Failure to sell TKSE would be a setback for Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez’s plan to turn the storied German ‌engineering group into a holding by divesting stakes in all of its business divisions ranging from car parts to clean-tech.

Rising Energy cost additional factor

In addition, there has been growing unease at ⁠Jindal Steel International over rising ⁠energy costs in Europe, the second source said. Energy costs in Europe were already higher than in the United States ⁠and Asia, and ‌they have soared further as a result of the Iran war.

Thyssenkrupp ​said on Wednesday confidential talks with Jindal Steel International ‌and labour representatives continued, adding that matters of valuation, obligations and future investments would need to be agreed between the parties.

Earlier this month, Lopez said the group would continue with TKSE’s restructuring “with or without Jindal,” while Thyssenkrupp’s deputy supervisory ​board chairman, Juergen Kerner, last week said talks had stalled.