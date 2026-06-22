The minority shareholder group of Jindal Poly Films, which had filed a class action lawsuit against the company over alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹2,500 crore, has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its arbitration order, sources told FE.

A group of 29 minority shareholders has approached the apex court to revive the class action proceedings that were disposed of on June 8. They have argued that the matter could not have been settled without hearing the shareholders represented in the proceedings.

The group has also filed impleadment and recall applications before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), raising concerns over alleged misrepresentation of facts before the court.

The minority shareholders alleged that the new petitioner, Monet Securities, and Jindal Poly Films approached the Supreme Court for an out-of-court settlement without consulting or informing them. Monet Securities replaced the original lead petitioner, Ankit Jain, in May after acquiring his stake. A month later, the new petitioner and the company approached the Supreme Court for arbitration.

The minority group alleged that the parties had pre-arranged the move to settle the matter in a manner that undermined the interests of other shareholders.

On June 16, the group submitted a detailed representation to the CJI outlining the background of the case and events leading up to the Supreme Court’s arbitration order. They sought that the statutory remedy meant to protect investors should not be effectively closed without considering the complete factual context.

The shareholders argued that the matter was not merely a bilateral dispute but a representative proceeding affecting a wider group of public investors, with multiple intervention petitions pending and regulatory findings already forming part of the proceedings.

Along with the representation to the CJI, the minority group has sought impleadment in the proceedings, stating that shareholders should have a direct opportunity to present their concerns before the Supreme Court in a matter affecting their rights.

The case is the first-ever class action lawsuit admitted by an Indian tribunal against a listed company. Last year, the market regulator found alleged evidence relating to investment write-offs and financial mismanagement by the company, aggregating over ₹2,500 crore.

The matter drew significant attention not only because of the alleged scale of the financial irregularities but also due to the broader implications of Section 245 of the Companies Act, a provision that allows shareholders to initiate class action proceedings. The case emerged as a key test of whether minority shareholders could collectively hold listed companies accountable for alleged fraudulent and misleading practices.