Jimmy N Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Naval Tata, has alleged that the induction of family members into the Tata Trusts has concentrated control over Tata Sons, while backing N Chandrasekaran‘s continuation as chairman and calling for the mandatory listing of the holding company. His remarks assume significance as Jimmy, who has generally maintained a low profile in Trust matters and often abstained from voting on contentious issues, has now articulated his concerns over the functioning and governance of the Trusts.

Tata Trusts must uphold founders’ charitable vision

In a written response to queries from a senior trustee on the state of affairs at the Trusts and the controversies surrounding them, Jimmy Tata said the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) were established by their founders to serve the interests of the Indian people. The trustees, he said, were custodians of public trusts and accountable for preserving their original charitable objectives.

He argued that having more than one member of a family on a trust was inappropriate, as it effectively conferred control over the Trusts’ substantial shareholding in Tata Sons without consideration. He described the arrangement as a “back-door takeover” of Tata Sons.

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Jimmy Tata attributed the concentration of power to amendments made to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association around 2013-14. He said the changes overturned the earlier framework, which separated the charitable trusts from the commercial operations of Tata Sons, by granting the Tata Trusts chairman veto powers and the ability to place directors on the company’s board.

He also questioned the introduction of a four-year tenure limit for certain trustees while exempting others, alleging that the provision had compromised trustee independence and enabled the marginalisation of dissenting members. He cited the cases of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, alleging that their positions were affected by their opposition to certain decisions at the Trusts.

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Jimmy Tata defends Chandrasekaran, questions Noel’s opposition

Defending Chandrasekaran, Jimmy Tata said the latter had turned around companies burdened by debt and delivered record earnings and dividend payouts exceeding 6,500%. He alleged that Noel had sought to block Chandrasekaran’s reappointment despite a 4-1 vote in favour at the Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution at Tata Trusts.

Jimmy Tata said these developments made Tata Sons’ listing, which the Reserve Bank of India has required under its upper-layer NBFC framework, critical. He argued that listing would bring greater transparency and statutory accountability, while requiring a revision of the Articles of Association. He also warned against any restructuring intended to circumvent the listing requirement, calling for the RBI, government and Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to intervene to protect the original objectives of the trusts.