India’s two-wheeler market began calendar 2026 on a strong footing, with leading manufacturers reporting healthy double-digit growth in January.

Hero MotoCorp lead the market by posting total dispatches of 557,871 units in January, a 25.97% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 442,873 units a year ago. Domestic sales stood at 520,208 units, up 26.15% YoY, while exports rose 23.51% to 37,663 units.

Motorcycles accounted for nearly 89% of volumes, with 495,889 units sold, supported by steady demand in the commuter and executive segments.

Scooter sales

Scooter sales surged 45.57% YoY to 61,982 units, led by models such as Xoom and Destini. For FY26 year-to-date (April–January), Hero reported total dispatches of 53.12 lakh units, up 7.07% YoY, with exports rising 45.46%.

TVS Motor Company ranked second, recording total sales of 511,766 units in January, up 28.71% YoY from 397,623 units last year and 6.31% higher month-on-month. Two-wheeler sales grew 27.48% YoY to 494,195 units, led by motorcycles at 219,188 units (+26.69%) and scooters at 222,926 units (+30.28%).

Electric mobility continued to gain traction, with TVS iQube sales jumping 49.86% YoY to 37,756 units. Three-wheeler volumes surged 76.56% YoY to 17,571 units, while exports rose 57.56% YoY, though sequentially lower.

Royal Enfield’s motorcycle sales

Royal Enfield followed with motorcycle sales of 104,322 units, marking a 14% YoY growth. The performance was driven by the sub-350cc segment, where volumes rose 18% YoY to 92,998 units, while sales of motorcycles above 350cc declined 8% to 11,324 units. Exports stood at 10,541 units, up 5% YoY.

On a year-to-date basis (April–January), Royal Enfield sold 1.03 million units, up 25%, crossing the one-million mark in FY27 in a record 10 months.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 125,786 units, registering a 15% YoY growth. Domestic dispatches rose 14% to 100,296 units, while exports increased 21% to 25,490 units, reflecting steady demand across both markets.