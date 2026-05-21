ITC reported 72.6% YoY profit decline in the March quarter due to a high base in the corresponding period last year. The consumer company posted a consolidated Net profit of Rs 5,387 crore in Q4 FY26. Its profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 19,727 crore due to exceptional gains of Rs 14,652 crore.

On a quarterly basis, ITC’s net profit grew by 9.2%, as profit in the December quarter was Rs 4,931 crore.

Further, ITC’s revenue from operations grew by 17% YoY during the March quarter. The company’s consolidated revenue in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 23,821 crore, compared to Rs 20,376 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

“The Business witnessed robust growth in NewGen channels on the back of sharp execution of channel-specific joint business plans, collaborations, format-based assortments and category-specific sell-out strategies. Digitally enabled sales have grown rapidly in recent years”, ITC said in a statement.

ITC dividend announced

ITC’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per ordinary share for the financial year 2025-26. In addition to the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 declared by the board on 29th January, 2026, the total dividend for FY26 would be Rs 14.50.

“Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid between Friday, 24th July, 2026 and Wednesday, 29th July, 2026 to those Members entitled thereto,”, ITC said

ITC segment-wise financial

ITC’ s cigarette vertical posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 11,951 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 9,228 crore in Q4 FY26. The cigarette verticals.

The company’s other FMCG business reported 15% YoY revenue growth. The non-cigarette FMCG business’s revenue stood at Rs 6,352 crore. ITC’s FMCG business, including cigarettes, reported a before-tax profit of Rs 7,172 crore.

“The FMCG – Others Segment delivered a strong performance during the year, with double-digit revenue growth driven by broad-based scale up across categories, notwithstanding heightened competitive intensity. The Business sustained competitive levels of trade and marketing investments to support growth and market standing”, ITC said.