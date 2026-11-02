FMCG and cigarette major, ITC is scheduled to announce its Q2FY27 results today. ITC’s revenue and profit are expected to decline, according to Kotak Instituitional Equities, as sharp cigarette price hike weigh on volumes and higher input costs pressure margins in its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business.

“ITC’s cigarette performance is expected to be subdued, impacted by the new taxation structure that necessitated sharp price increases (cumulative blended price hike of 32-34% over the past six months),” Kotak noted.

Here is a detailed analysis of the key factors to watch –

ITC Q2 preview: Cigarette business to remain under pressure

Cigarette volumes is expected to decline 9% YoY in Q2FY27, compared with a 5% fall in the June quarter. Kotak Institutional Equities attributed the sharper decline to the normalisation of sales after distributors stocked up ahead of price increases towards the end of Q1. The delayed price hike by GPI in Marlboro Compact cigarettes is also expected to weigh on performance.

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The brokerage expects cigarette net sales to decline 20% YoY, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) could fall 27%. This would mark an improvement from the respective declines of around 26% and 35% in Q1, supported by the second round of price increases in the regular filter segment towards the end of the June quarter.

Motilal Oswal also expects ITC’s cigarette business revenue to decline 22% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of FY27. “We model a 28% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT and margins to contract significantly YoY due to insufficient price hikes,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Cigarette profitability may improve in Q3

Cigarette EBIT decline is expected to moderate to 15-20% in Q3FY27 as the impact of recent price increases feeds through. “The EBIT trajectory should improve further in Q3, with the decline likely moderating to 15-20%, supported by the recent ~10% price increase in KSFT Slims, potential third and the final round of price hike in RSFT, and a greater focus on EBIT-neutral alternatives, including Longs, premium DSFT variants, and other new launches.”

FMCG revenue growth estimated at 10%

ITC’s FMCG business is expected to maintain its growth momentum, with revenue projected to rise 10% YoY in Q2FY27.

However, the brokerage expects the segment’s EBIT margin to decline 40 basis points year-on-year and sequentially to 7%. Higher prices of edible and palm oil, packaging materials and laminates are likely to weigh on margins.

Motilal Oswal also anticipates FMCG business to post healthy growth. “We model a 14% revenue growth and a 10% EBIT growth, with flat margin.”

Agri business faces export challenges

ITC’s agri business revenue is expected to decline 3% YoY, as export operations face disruptions due to the West Asia situation and vessel shortages.

Kotak expects the segment’s EBIT margin to contract 70 basis points YoY to 10.8% in the September quarter.

Paperboards business may see margin improvement

The paperboards business is expected to perform better, with revenue projected to grow 12% YoY, driven by improved realisations and a gradual stabilisation in demand.

The demand environment has improved following the introduction of import duty and minimum import price (MIP) measures on virgin multi-layer paperboard, according to the brokerage.

Kotak expects the segment’s EBIT margin to expand 170 basis points YoY to 10.3% in Q2FY27.

Other income could face some pressure from mark-to-market losses on bonds amid rising yields, adding to the expected decline in ITC’s overall earnings.

ITC Q2FY27 preview: The key factors to watch

Overall, the key question is how the FMCG and cigarette conglomerate balance subdued cigarette volumes and global headwinds weighing on overall demand sentiment. All eyes are on the company’s outlook for the rest of FY27.