ITC Hotels reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 315.89 crore in Q4FY26, up 22.96% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 256.90 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,253.70 crore in Q4FY26, rising 18.2% YoY from Rs 1,060.62 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit increased 34.35% from Rs 235.13 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue from operations also rose 1.87% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,230.68 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Dividend announced

ITC Hotels also recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY26. May 21 has been decided as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The dividend will be paid between August 10 and August 14, if approved in the AGM.

ITC Hotels signs record 33 hotels in FY26, eyes 250 properties by 2031

In its Q4 press release, the Company said that they “aims to scale its operating portfolio to 250 hotels with 22,000+ keys by 2031.”

The company signed 33 hotels with more than 3,300 keys in FY26, marking its highest-ever annual signings. Its managed hotel pipeline now includes 67 hotels with around 6,700 keys.

West Asia conflict raises costs, operational challenges: ITC Hotels

Commenting on the impact of the West Asia conflict, ITC Hotels said that while domestic travel demand remained strong and supported business growth, the hospitality industry continued to face higher costs and operational disruptions.

ALSO READ Devyani International Q4 loss narrows; KFC India posts strongest growth in 14 quarters

“The Company proactively navigated operating challenges arising from the West Asia conflict, without compromising the guest experience. The Company continued to undertake strategic cost management initiatives which helped protect margins,” ITC Hotels noted.

ITC Hotels FY26 highlights

For full-year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to Rs 4,139 crore, EBITDA rose 21% on a comparable basis to Rs 1,424 crore.

ITC Hotels is set to buy a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels & Resorts for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The acquisition, expected to close in the next few days, will mark ITC Hotels’ first owned resort in Kerala and strengthen its presence in the fast-growing luxury leisure and wellness tourism segment.