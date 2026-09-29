ITC has acquired the remaining shares of Sproutlife Foods, the company that owns the Yoga Bar brand. The cost of the acquisition is about Rs 645 crore. Sproutlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC.

ITC acquires remaining 52.5% stake

According to the filing, the company bought 13,445 equity shares of Rs 10 each through a secondary purchase.

The payment was made in cash. Its holding in Sproutlife has risen from about 47.50% to 100%. The change takes effect from September 28.

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ITC said no governmental or regulatory approvals were needed. It also said the deal is not a related party transaction. The company has no promoter or promoter group, it said, and its group companies have no interest in the shares acquired.

The filing says the acquisition fits ITC’s strategy to build a future-ready portfolio in foods. It did not give further reasons beyond what the company had advised earlier.

ITC’s Yoga Bar acquisition timeline

ITC first announced its plan to buy Yoga Bar in January 2023. It had said it would take full ownership in tranches over three to four years. The initial investment was Rs 175 crore for a 39.4% stake, followed by another Rs 80 crore that took its holding to 47.5%.

ITC later secured the right to nominate a majority of directors on the Sproutlife board.

Sproutlife’s numbers

Sproutlife makes and sells food products under the Yoga Bar trademark. The filing describes it as a digital-first brand. Online sales, including direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platforms, account for a high share of its business. The company was incorporated on February 13, 2015. It operates only in India.

Its turnover, based on audited accounts, was Rs 452 crore in 2025-26. It was Rs 200 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 108 crore in 2023-24, as per the filing.

About ITC

ITC is a Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and information technology. It was incorporated in 1910 as the Imperial Tobacco Company of India. The name was changed to ITC Limited in 1974. Its FMCG portfolio includes cigarettes, packaged foods, personal care products and stationery. Its food brands include Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo and YiPPee. Sanjiv Puri is its Chairman and Managing Director.

ITC share price today

ITC’s share price increased by 0.34% as of intraday on September 29. The company’s share price increased 3.8% in the past month. However, ITC’s share price has decreased by 38.56% in the last one year.