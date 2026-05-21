FMCG major, ITC has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share, with a face value Re 1, for FY26. The company has fixed the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend on May 27.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 115th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July 23. If approved, the final dividend will be paid between July 24 and July 29.

ITC’s total dividend on for FY26 stands at Rs 14.50 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share announced in January.

ITC Dividend history

The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share in Q3FY26. So far, ITC has declared 30 dividends since 2002. The company has a track record of paying consistent dividends and the company’s current dividend yield stands at 4.65%.

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The highest dividend paid by ITC was in 2005, which was Rs 31 per share.

ITC Q4FY26

ITCreported a near 72% fall in its Q4 net profit. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,821.48 crore in Q4FY26, up 16.91% YoY from Rs 20,376.36 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The company has also recommended the re-appointment of Hemant Bhargava as Director and Independent Director of the Company for a five-year term starting December 20 subject to shareholders’ approval.

ITC share price

The share price of ITC has declined 5.35% in last three months. The stock fell 15.87% so far this year.