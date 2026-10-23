Infosys added 4,480 employees in the September quarter, taking its workforce to 332,542, according to its results filing on Friday. Of the three peers that reported earlier this month, HCLTech also expanded and Wipro reduced its headcount. TCS reported a workforce of 598,056 but gave no earlier figure to measure the change against.

Infosys headcount rises

The September figure compares with 328,062 at the end of June and 331,991 a year earlier. Software professionals accounted for 314,508 of the total, up from 310,039 in June. Sales and support staff were 18,034, almost unchanged from 18,023.

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Voluntary attrition in IT services stood at 12.7% on a trailing 12-month basis. It was 13.0% in June and 14.3% a year ago.

Employee benefit expenses were Rs 25,483 crore, against Rs 25,287 crore in June. CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said cost and operational efficiency measures, along with required investments, helped hold operating margin at 21.0%.

TCS workforce tops 5.98 lakh

TCS ended September with a workforce of 598,056, the largest of the four companies. Learning hours rose 17% sequentially to 17.1 million. Attrition in IT services was 13.3%, which Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer at TCS described as stable.

In the previous quarter, the company had 593,798 employees. “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter, our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.” Kunnumal said.

TCS’ employee cost stood at Rs 41,890 crore, slightly lower than Rs 42,137 crore in Q1FY26.

HCLTech adds 6,450 staff

HCLTech‘s total people count rose by 6,450 to 230,339. In the June quarter, it had fallen by 3,292. The company added 6,136 freshers in the September quarter, against 1,056 in the previous one.

Attrition was 12.8% on a trailing 12-month basis, up from 12.7% in June. HCLTech excludes involuntary attrition and digital process operations from the measure. Women made up 30.0% of the workforce.

Wipro workforce falls 2.8%

Wipro ended September with 236,328 employees, against 243,044 in June. That is a fall of 6,716, though the number is 836 above the level a year earlier. Sales and support staff in IT services fell to 15,016 from 15,100.

Voluntary attrition was 13.8%, against 13.9% in June.

IT headcount comparison

On the headcount, HCLTech grew its base by about 2.9% over the quarter and Infosys by about 1.4%. Wipro shrank by about 2.8%.

Attrition was lowest at HCLTech and Infosys, at 12.8% and 12.7%. Wipro’s was 13.8%. TCS’s filings do not give an attrition figure. The definitions differ across companies, so the numbers are not strictly like-for-like.