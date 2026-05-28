Information technology firms are expanding partnerships with universities and skill development programmes as artificial intelligence changes workplace requirements and pushes companies to build talent with both domain expertise and AI capabilities.

The move comes as AI automates parts of routine technology work and forces companies to move toward higher-value areas such as consulting, engineering services and industry-specific solutions. Companies said familiarity with AI tools alone is no longer sufficient, with employers increasingly looking for people who can apply those tools within specific sectors and business contexts.

“In today’s environment, the real differentiator is not AI expertise in isolation, but the ability to combine domain knowledge, human judgment and AI capabilities to deliver meaningful business outcomes at scale,” Shaji Mathew, chief human resources officer at Infosys, said.

What are IT companies doing to address the shift?

To address the shift, IT companies are strengthening ties with academic institutions and skilling initiatives aimed at preparing students for changing industry requirements.

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Wipro said it has been working with academic institutions and policymakers to develop talent in areas linked to AI and emerging technologies. The company has partnerships with institutions including IIT Delhi, IIT Patna and IISc Bengaluru, apart from collaborations with overseas universities. It has also established Centres of Excellence across more than 70 regional universities where it co-develops programmes in AI, data science, cloud and cybersecurity.

“In today’s AI-first world, skills are a currency,” Sanjeev Jain, chief operating officer at Wipro, said. He said the programmes aim to combine AI tools with practical problem-solving and industry requirements. Wipro added that its initiatives, including participation in Nasscom FutureSkills and its TalentNext programme, have trained students and faculty in AI-related technologies.

Infosys said its digital learning platform Springboard has provided learning opportunities to more than 10 million individuals by offering courses and certifications across technology and digital skills. The company also trains newly hired employees through residential programmes at its Mysuru campus.

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Mid-sized IT services firms are following a similar approach. Zensar Technologies said it has partnered with academic institutions in India and South Africa to expose students to practical assignments, research projects and industry-led problem statements.

Staffing and upskilling companies are also increasing efforts to close skill gaps. Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO at CIEL HR, said programmes are increasingly being designed around specific sectors to ensure students gain familiarity with industry requirements before entering the workforce.

Companies said that as AI adoption expands, roles are evolving beyond coding and model development toward problem-solving and applying technology in specific business contexts.