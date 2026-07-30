Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit for the April-June quarter of FY2026-27, driven by steady growth in income and continued strength in its diversified financing portfolio.

The Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, posting record highs in total income, Profit After Tax (PAT) and net worth. The company also maintained its zero non-performing assets (NPA) status during the quarter.

IRFC reported total income of Rs 8,391.34 crore in the first quarter of FY2026-27, compared with Rs 6,918.24 crore in the corresponding period last year, making it the highest quarterly income in the company’s history.

Its Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 1,927.21 crore, up from Rs 1,745.69 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a 10.4% year-on-year growth and setting a new quarterly record.

Net worth reaches record high; zero NPA maintained

The corporation’s net worth climbed to an all-time high of Rs 58,791.95 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 56,748.76 crore at the end of March 2026. The increase was supported by sustained profitability and retained earnings.

IRFC reported a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 1.48% (annualised) for the quarter, while its Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 4.79 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.85 lakh crore at the end of the previous quarter.

The company also continued its record of zero NPAs, maintaining a clean loan book while expanding lending activities across railway-linked and allied sectors.

IRFC says diversification strategy to support future growth

Commenting on the results, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, said, “QI FY 2026-27 marks a strong start to the year, with the Corporation delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue, net worth and profitability. These results reaffirm the robustness of IRFC’s diversification strategy under IRFC 2.0 and our continued discipline in maintaining a zero-NPA, high-quality asset book. As we build on the momentum from FY 2025-26, we remain focused on deepening our presence across the mobility and other allied sectors having backward and forward linkage with railways in line with our whole-of-government approach.”

Looking ahead, IRFC said it expects its diversification strategy to continue improving spreads and profitability during FY2026-27. The corporation added that it has a growing pipeline of financing opportunities across mobility and allied infrastructure sectors and will continue following a prudent risk framework while supporting infrastructure development as a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways.