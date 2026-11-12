Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) posted a double-digit slide in its Q2 FY27 net profit, which fell 23% year-on-year to Rs 342 crore. Last year during the same quarter, its profit stood at Rs 263 crore.

IRCTC’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 expanded 16% YoY to Rs 1,330 crore against Rs 1,146 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its profit declined 20% compared to Rs 329 crore, while topline moderated 3% from Rs 1,369 crore in Q1 FY27.

IRCTC catering revenue rises 26%

The PSU’s revenue from its catering segment for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 655 crore, rising 26% YoY compared to Rs 519 crore in Q2 FY26. Its income from the rail neer vertical for the reporting period stood at Rs 101 crore, up 7% YoY against Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period.

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IRCTC’s revenue from its internet booking segment inched up 1% YoY to Rs 389 crore from Rs 385 crore in the same quarter last year, and income from the tourism segment expanded 29% YoY to Rs 192 crore compared to Rs 149 crore in the same fiscal last year.

IRCTC share price

On November 12, the stock of IRCTC ended flat on the NSE at Rs 470.95. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 2%, while over the past six months, its share price has fallen 15%.