Insurance distribution platforms InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy have announced the consolidation of their businesses to create India’s largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform by premium generated through point-of-sales persons (PoSPs), the companies said Tuesday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The merged entity will have more than ₹6,600 crore in premium, over 600,000 digital partners and coverage across 98.57% of India’s postal codes, based on data as of March 31, 2026. The two platforms have facilitated more than 20 million insurance policies since inception.

The combined business will operate under the InsuranceDekho brand, with founder Ankit Agrawal leading the unified entity. The founders of both InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy will continue with the merged organisation, the companies said, ensuring continuity in leadership and execution.

“This combination brings together complementary strengths in technology, on-ground distribution and insurer partnerships. Our immediate focus is disciplined execution and seamless integration,” Ankit Agrawal, Founder & CEO, InsuranceDekho, said.

The consolidation brings together InsuranceDekho’s strength in northern and western India with RenewBuy’s presence in the south, giving the merged platform a wider pan-India footprint.

InsuranceDekho has focused on using artificial intelligence in insurance distribution through in-house tools that provide partners with real-time plan recommendations. The combined platform, along with RenewBuy’s technology capabilities, will support automated partner onboarding. The platform will operate as an open, multi-insurer ecosystem, offering products across motor, health, life and commercial insurance, supported by digital onboarding, policy issuance and AI-powered advisory.

Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy, said “By pairing technology depth with skilled on-ground partner network capabilities, we can equip insurance partners with smarter tools and seamless digital experiences – and, through them, aim to bring insurance within reach of every Indian.”