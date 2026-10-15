HDFC Life Insurance has made representations to the insurance regulator on the importance of credit life insurance in extending coverage to borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid, even as Irdai proposes to sharply cut commissions on these policies..

‘We have made representations collectively at different forums and so on,” Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance, said during the insurer’s second-quarter earnings call. She added that while insurers and the regulator share the objective of delivering the best value to customers, the need for protection among borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid remains.

Credit life insurance, often sold with bank and NBFC loans, covers a borrower’s outstanding loan in the event of their death, protecting their family from the burden of repaying the debt.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released a consultation paper last month with sharp reduction in commission across products and distributors. Commissions on credit life products are currently capped at 2.5% of the first-year premium, compared with an industry average of around 8% and a maximum of 14%. Renewal commissions would be capped at 1%, significantly lower than the current maximum of 38%.

Padalkar said the regulator’s objective was to make insurance more inclusive, adding that credit life insurance played an important role in achieving this goal. According to HDFC Life, credit life policies serve borrowers in the social sector and microfinance segment, including those with annual incomes of less than ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, who may not be adequately reached through retail insurance products.

“The number of lives (covered under credit life) is almost 5x or thereabouts than the retail number of lives. So, getting to ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ without the reach of credit life could be quite difficult,” Padalkar said.

On the potential impact of Irdai’s proposed changes to insurance distribution commissions, the management said the agency channel would be the least affected, followed by banks, while brokers and corporate agents would face the highest impact. However, the insurer noted that the draft proposals remained open to changes before the final regulations were issued.

Meanwhile, HDFC Life Insurance reported a 13.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹508 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with ₹447 crore in the year-ago period. Net premium income rose 15.7% to ₹21,727 crore from ₹18,777 crore a year earlier.

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The insurer’s value of new business (VNB), a measure of the expected profit from new policies sold, grew 12.1% to ₹2,037 crore in H1 FY27, against the 11% growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE). New business margins improved to 24.7% from 24.5% a year earlier.

Total APE rose to ₹8,245 crore from ₹7,413 crore in the year-ago period, while individual APE increased 9% to ₹7,080 crore. Shares of HDFC Life Insurance closed 1% higher at ₹550.55 on the NSE.